Fifteen now dead as Gig Harbor, Key Peninsula COVID-19 cases pass 1,000 mark

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gig Harbor reached 924 this week, with 12 deaths, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The Key Peninsula had 269 cases and three deaths.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, the total number of confirmed cases in Pierce County had reached 28,725, with 339 deaths.

Pierce County reported 4,005 cases in the 14 days ending Tuesday, for a daily average of 286. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 population was 444. The target is fewer than 25.

Neighborhood numbers

As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, there had been 205 total cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 129 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 101 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 75 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 60 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 36 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 58 cases on Fox Island.

Thirty-five cases have been reported at Heron’s Key, a long-term health facility in the North Gig Harbor area, with three deaths since late November.

On the Key Peninsula, there have been 83 total cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 78 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 49 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 70 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total of active cases because some patients are presumed recovered.)

School numbers

As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, The Peninsula School District reported 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the schools, 20 of them originating outside the school system.

The district’s “COVID-19 Dashboard” listed five cases at Peninsula High School, three each at Gig Harbor High School, Voyager Elementary School and Goodman Middle School; two each at Purdy Elementary and Artondale Elementary; and one each at Key Peninsula, Kopachuck and Harbor Ridge middle schools; and one each at Harbor Heights and Vaughn elementary schools. There was also a single case at the Educational Service Center. Of the total number of cases, four — three at PHS and one at Goodman — originated on campus.

No individuals were in quarantine.

The Covid Dashboard is online at .psd401.net/schoolreopening/covid-19-dashboard