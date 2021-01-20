Gateway: News
January ‘king tide’ raises all boats — and geese
A Canada goose plies the high water near Jerisich Dock in Gig Harbor caused by a “king tide” early Friday morning, Jan. 15. The high tides over the weekend peaked at more than 13 feet, lapping at docks and wetting the lawn at Ancich Park. King tides — also called “spring tides” occur when the earth, moon and sun are aligned three or four times a year. Here is an album of photos by Gateway photograph Drew Perine, who got up at oh-dark-thirty to record the phenomenon.
