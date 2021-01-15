Chinook salmon fishing halted north of Vashon Island to tip of Bainbridge

Juvenile fall Chinook salmon in the Deschutes River, in a 2020 file photo.. Olympian file photo

State fishery authorities have temporarily closed part of central Puget Sound to Chinook salmon fishing because nearly half of allowed fish were caught within 10 days.

The closure was to begin Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Marine Area 10, which is the area of Puget Sound roughly between the Southworth Ferry dock and the northern tip of Bainbridge Island. The closure affects natural-origin Chinook salmon.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the area will be reopened “later in the season,” but did not give a date.

The department said 282 of 579 of the fishery’s allowed quota were caught within 1- days of the season opening.

Four year-round piers remain open: Bremerton Boardwalk, Illahee State Park Pier, Seacrest Pier and Waterman Pier.