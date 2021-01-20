Fumes from home generator lead to carbon monoxide close call

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports January 8-14

Total Reports: 155

Fire: 0

EMS/Rescue: 115

Other: 40

Jan. 9: Car over embankment — A vehicle rolled forward and was partially over an embankment in the 400 block of Island Boulevard around 7:00 p.m. Firefighters placed a wheel chock in front of a tire and engaged the parking brake. Rocks were cleared from under the bumper to attempt to free the vehicle, but the attempt was unsuccessful. A tow company arrived to pull the vehicle from the rock wall and the scene was turned over to the homeowners.

Jan. 9: Fuel Spill — Crews were dispatched around 8:00 a.m. to a fuel spill near the 4300 block of Borgen Blvd. Firefighters found a visible sheen coming from underneath a parked vehicle. Absorbent pads were placed under the vehicle and the Department of Ecology was notified. Vandalism was the possible cause. Gig Harbor Police Department was updated on the situation and handled any further investigation.

Jan. 13: Danger from generator — A carbon monoxide alarm went off at a home in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue around 9:00 a.m. The resident reported that a generator had been running since the previous night due to a power outage. The area around the running generator was investigated and the gas monitor reading was found to be out of normal range. Windows were opened and the occupant was advised of a plan to keep exhaust out of the home.

Jan. 14: Car vs. pedestrians — Calls were received of a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near Point Fosdick Drive Around 1:45 p.m. Crews arrived to two pedestrians down on the roadway and the driver of the vehicle on scene. Medics provided patient care; transport was not needed. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department for investigation.