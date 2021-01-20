Public Meetings for Jan. 21-28

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 948 3523 7077.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 997 1424 3510.

▪ Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 991 7235 6943.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 958 2783 0120.

▪ City Council Retreat, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 946 6550 8776

Other Public Meetings

▪ Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, by teleconference or video. To attend, follow directions on the district website, www.psd401.net or go to YouTube.com and search for Peninsula School District.