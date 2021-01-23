Pop-up vaccination site coming ‘soon’ to Gig Harbor, officials say, but no details yet

Medical staff and first responders received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it is “working on” a drive-in vaccination site for Gig Harbor, and hopes to provide that information soon.

There were no further details available.

In an email to media on Friday, Jan. 22, the department reported that it saw “a huge response” for signups for two Tacoma-area drive-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and that all spots for those area now full.

“We’re working on details for one in Gig Harbor and will provide that information soon,” the department said.

The drive-in clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Clover Park Technical College, and Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Puyallup Fair grounds. Innoculations will be available by appointment only, and all appointment slots have been filled.

“We know demand is high for vaccine, but supplies remain limited,” the TPCHD said in an unsigned email. ”We’re working with partner agencies countywide to get vaccine to those of you who are eligible as quickly as it becomes available. Expect more pop up clinics like these.”

The pop-up clinics are a partnership of MultiCare Health System, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The state is using a phased eligibility system to distribute the vaccine, with the most vulnerable given priority. To check on your eligibility, go to https://form.findyourphasewa.org

Find a current list of locations where you can access vaccine at www.tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.