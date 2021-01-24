COVID-19 cases in Gig Harbor now at 955, with 291 more on Key Peninsula; 16 dead

Estimated active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pierce County through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gig Harbor reached 995 this week, with 13 deaths, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The Key Peninsula had 291 cases and three deaths.

As of Sunday, Jan. 24, the total number of confirmed cases in Pierce County had reached 31,526, including the first known case of the so-called “U.K. variant” of the coronavirus. The person diagnosed with the variant was not identified by age or gender, but was said to have suffered only “mild symptoms.” The county death toll stood at 379.

“Our cases remain at record levels,” TPCHD said in an email Sunday. The department urged continued mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing, even as vaccines are being distributed.

The patient had the B.1.1.7 variant, also called the UK variant because the strain was first discovered in the United Kingdom. It was discovered though additional testing being conducted by state and federal laboratories, the TPCHD said. So far, health authorities have said, the U.K variant has not proven to be any more dangerous or contagious than any other.

Pierce County reported 3,255 cases in the 14 days ending Sunday, for a daily average of 232 — down from the previous two-week period. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 population was 360. The target is fewer than 25.

Total cases in Washington state passed 300,000 over the Jan. 23-24 weekend.

Neighborhood numbers

As of Sunday, Jan. 24, there had been 217 total cases in the North Gig Harbor/Canterwood area (census tract 072505), 139 cases in the Wollochet area (census tract 072408), 107 cases in the Artondale area (census tract 072406), 80 cases in the Forest Beach-Kopachuck area (Census Tract 072405), 63 cases in the Sunrise Beach/Maplewood area (Census Tract 072506), 42 cases in the downtown area (Census Tract 072507) and 60 cases on Fox Island.

Thirty-five cases have been reported at Heron’s Key, a long-term health facility in the North Gig Harbor area, with three deaths since late November.

On the Key Peninsula, there have been 87 total cases in the Wauna/Purdy area (census tract 072503), 85 in the Vaughn area, (Census Tract 072601), 56 in the mid-Peninsula (Census Tract 072602) and 74 in the Lakebay area (Census Tract 072603), which includes McNeil and Anderson islands.

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total of active cases because some patients are presumed recovered.)

School numbers

As of Friday, Jan. 22, The Peninsula School District reported 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the schools, 26 of them originating outside the school system.

The district’s “COVID-19 Dashboard” listed five cases at Peninsula High School, four at Goodman Middle School, three each at Gig Harbor High School and Voyager Elementary School; two each at Purdy, Artondale and Evergreen elementary schools; one each at Key Peninsula, Kopachuck and Harbor Ridge middle schools; and one each at Harbor Heights and Vaughn elementary schools. There were also four cases at the Educational Service Center. Of the total number of cases, five — three at PHS, one at Goodman and one at Evergreen — originated on campus.

Twelve individuals were in quarantine after having been in close contact with infected persons: Seven at Peninsula High School, one each at Pioneer, Vaughn and Purdy elementary schools, and two at the Educational Service Center. Due to privacy regulations, the district was unable to say whether they were staff or students.

The Covid Dashboard is online at .psd401.net/schoolreopening/covid-19-dashboard

Gig Harbor vaccination site due

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department says it is “working on” a drive-in vaccination site for Gig Harbor, and hopes to provide that information soon. There were no further details available.

In an email to media on Friday, Jan. 22, the department reported that it saw “a huge response” for signups for two Tacoma-area drive-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and that all spots for those area now full.

“We’re working on details for one in Gig Harbor and will provide that information soon,” the department said.

The drive-in clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Clover Park Technical College, and Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Puyallup Fair grounds. Innoculations will be available by appointment only, and all appointment slots have been filled.

“We know demand is high for vaccine, but supplies remain limited,” the TPCHD said in an unsigned email. ”We’re working with partner agencies countywide to get vaccine to those of you who are eligible as quickly as it becomes available. Expect more pop up clinics like these.”

The pop-up clinics are a partnership of MultiCare Health System, Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

The state is using a phased eligibility system to distribute the vaccine, with the most vulnerable given priority. To check on your eligibility, go to https://form.findyourphasewa.org

Find a current list of locations where you can access vaccine at www.tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.