Public Meetings for Jan. 28-Feb. 4

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Planning and Building Committee, 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 948 9978 9293.

▪ Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 984 2637 0140.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, by teleconference or video. Check city website for dial-in instructions: www.cityofgigharbor.com

The Hearing Examiner meeting scheduled for Feb. 4 has been canceled.

Other Public Meetings

▪ PenMet Park Board, study session and regular meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 2, by teleconference or Zoom. Study session begins at 5 p.m., regular meeting follows at 6 p.m. To attend, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 836 0628 2593. When prompted, enter the password: 5550749254. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 836 0628 2593 Password: PenMet0202. Sign-in for both meetings will be the same. Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by January 1st at 5:00 PM and will be read at the Regular Meeting.