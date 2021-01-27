Minerva fund offers help for Gig Harbor women whose education was interrupted

Getty Images

The Minerva Scholarships Fund is looking for a few good women.

The Gig Harbor-based charity provides scholarships for women in mid-career whose academic progress has been interrupted for economic or other reasons. Scholarships are effective for the 2021-22 academic years.

The Minerva Scholarships — named for the Greek goddess of wisdom — were established 25 years ago by three Gig Harbor professional women. Since its founding, the fund has dispersed $337,000 to 182 women.

Minerva scholarships may be used to complete a vocational program, a two-year degree from a community college, a four-year college or university degree, or a graduate-level program. Students may attend school full time or part time, as long as they are enrolled and attending an accredited educational institution.

According to co-chair Elizabeth Robinson, candidates must live or work within the boundaries of the Peninsula School District and have had a break in post-secondary education for at least one year. They must demonstrate financial need and provide a plan for completion of her educational goals.

Last year’s recipients included women pursuing degrees in special education, teaching, nursing, music, marketing and gerontology.

“I am so thankful for the Minerva scholarship,” said Amanda D’Amico, who is studying at the University of Washington. “I was doubting whether I’d be able to stay on track ... due to the cost. Thanks to the generous contribution from the Minerva, I will be able to graduate in May with a master’s degree in Special Education.”

The Minerva fund was created in 1991 by three accomplished Gig Harbor women: Col. Sybil Mercer, an Army nurse and hospital administrator, Dr. Florence Casey, an economist with the federal government, and Ruth Taylor, a local school librarian.

All were members of the Gig Harbor Branch of the American Association of University Women.

When Mercer inherited $5,000 from an uncle, her two friends agreed to chip in similar amounts if their AAUW colleagues would match the total. They did, and the fund was born.

Deadline for applications is April 15. Application forms, criteria and other information is available at Minervagigharbor.org

Applicants should provide three letters of recommendation and sealed transcripts from previous or current institutions.

Completed applications should be sent to: The Minerva Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2705, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. For questions, email minervagigharbor@gmail.com.