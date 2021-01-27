Firefighters: Get a permit before you light that backyard bonfire.

Stock photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports January 15-21

Total Reports: 90

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 68

Other: 21

Jan. 15: Odor of smoke — A homeowner reported a smoke detector activation about 4:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of 44th Street Ct NW. The homeowner reported the smell of smoke, but nothing visible. Firefighters detected a light odor which smelled of burnt dust. The residence was investigated, including the attic space and crawl space, with a 4-gas monitor and no hazards were found. The probable cause of the smoke odor was dust in the furnace.

Jan. 19: Burn Complaint — Firefighters investigated an unauthorized burn involving debris and old fencing in the 1100 block of 7th Ct. around 11:00 p.m. A large burn pile with natural vegetation and fencing lumber was observed. The homeowner was advised of current burning regulations and told to obtain a burn permit. The homeowner agreed to extinguish the burn pile. Burn permit information can be found at www.gigharborfire.org.

Jan. 20: Car vs. tree — Around 2:00 p.m. a report was received of a vehicle into a tree near 98th Ave NW and 62nd St NW. Crews arrived to one vehicle off the road and the driver out The driver had no complaints of injuries. Patient care and scene control were provided. Transport of the patient was not needed.