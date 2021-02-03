Sheriff’s log: Garage remotes give burglars ‘open sesame’

Stock Photo

Break-in for lottery tickets

A store owner called 911 on Jan. 23 to report a burglary at his store in the 9500 Block of SR 302 NW, Wauna. He was watching a video feed remotely from his security cameras at 4:20 a.m. The burglar, a white male wearing a mask, hoodie and gloves, used a rock to break the glass on the front door. The only items missing from the store were several rolls of lottery tickets. The video showed the suspect fleeing in what appeared to be a silver sedan.

2 similar burglaries on Fox Island

Two Fox Island homeowners reported very similar burglaries the night of Jan. 22. In both cases, the burglar got into an unlocked vehicle and used a remote control to open a garage door.

In one burglary, in the 1000 block of Papago Drive, the burglars stole mountain bikes, tools and electronics. They also stole expensive medical equipment that the victim uses for his job.

In the other, in the 800 block of Kiowa Trail, the burglasr stole ID, debit and credit cards, as well as expensive electronics. The suspect even entered the mud room between the garage and the house. The victims received an alert that their stolen cards were used to purchase pre-paid cell phones and fast food.

Deputies are reviewing video from security cameras in the area that may have caught the suspects.

Smash-and-grab at Haley Park

A victim reported that her vehicle was broken into at the entrance to Haley State Park on Jackson Lake Road, near the boat launch, on Jan. 25. She parked her car there and then went on a walk. An hour later, at about 9 a.m., she returned to find her front passenger window broken. The suspect took her purse, which had been sitting on the passenger side floor.

Pellet gun vandalism

Two Wauna-area neighbors reported that someone had shot their cars with pellet guns overnight on Jan. 28. The shots put holes in the windows and divots in the doors. One of the neighbors heard four pops around 11:00 p.m. and then heard a vehicle speed away.