Public Meetings for Feb. 4-11

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 957 9556 6788.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 932 7828 6640.

▪ Public Works Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID: 928 2673 1214.

▪ Arts Commission, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 936 7410 1164.

▪ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 933 5275 7315.

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215- 8782 and enter meeting ID 956 0196 4522.

The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for Feb. 12 has been canceled.