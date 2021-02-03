A chimney fire, fuel spill and accidents keep Gig Harbor firefighters busy

Gateway Fire Reports Stock Photo 05 Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports January 22-28

Total Reports: 93

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 79

Other: 12

Jan. 22: Rear-end accident — A a motor vehicle accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. near Olympic Drive and Point Fosdick Drive. Crews arrived to the rear-end accident, with two vehicles partially blocking one lane and all occupants out of their vehicles. Patients did not require transport and both vehicles were moved off the road. The scene was turned over to Gig Harbor Police Department.

Jan. 26: Chimney Fire — Crews were dispatched to a report of a chimney fire around 5:00 p.m. near the 14100 block of 67th Avenue. Light smoke was rising from the roof line and embers were rising from the chimney when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished and no extension was found into the attic, the roof, or in the interior or exterior walls around the fireplace.

Jan. 28: Gasoline Spill — A gasoline spill was reported near the 3300 block of Harborview Drive around 1:30 p.m. The reports stated that the spill was from a vehicle that left the scene, leaving behind an estimated five gallons of fuel. A large sheen was visible when crews arrived, along with pooling of the spill in various areas. Absorbent pads were utilized, along with throw-and-go absorbent. A small levee was built around the storm drain to prevent runoff into the system. The scene was turned over to the property management for cleanup.

Jan. 28 - Car Fire — Around 7:30 p.m a passenger vehicle fire was reported near the 5100 block of Point Fosdick Drive. Firefighters found all occupants out of the vehicle and smoldering coming from the closed hood. The driver had used a fire extinguisher on the engine compartment prior to their arrival. Crews used water to cool the engine compartment and the fire was declared out.