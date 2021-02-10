Major house fire and a flurry of single-vehicle accidents occupy Gig Harbor firefighters

Stock photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

Total Reports: 102

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 87

Other: 14

Jan. 31: Residential Fire — Multiple reports were received around 3:30 p.m. of a residential fire near the 2700 block of 50th Ave. Crews arrived on the scene and found fire coming from the home. Firefighters quickly initiated a search of the building for occupants, provided roof ventilation, and attacked the fire. No occupants were found during the interior search, though a dog was found deceased. An investigation into the cause of the fire will be completed by the Pierce County Fire Marshal.

Jan. 2: Car off the road — Crews responded to a motor-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m. near Borgen Boulevard and Harbor Hill Drive. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle off the road on its wheels, and Gig Harbor Police Department on the scene. The two occupants of the vehicle got safely out and medics performed evaluations of each. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department for investigation.

Jan. 3: Food in the microwave — Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m to an automatic fire alarm activation in a residence near the 400 block of Foxfire Road. Upon arrival, the homeowner explained that the smoke detector was activated due to burned food in the microwave oven.

Jan. 3: Vehicle vs. Utility Pole — A vehicle struck a utility pole around 6:00 p.m. near the 6700 block of Kimball Dr. Firefighters found the pole completely knocked over and the vehicle sitting on top of the severed base. Patient care was provided for the occupant. With the utility pole still energized, the occupant was moved away from the vehicle to reduce the risk of electrocution. The occupant was transported to a nearby hospital.

Jan. 4: Motorcycle accident — A motorcycle rider took a spill near Borgen Boulevard and Harbor Hill Drive around 3:45 p.m. The motorcycle and rider were on the sidewalk when crews arrived and responders found that no other vehicle was involved in the accident. The rider was evaluated and transported to a nearby hospital.