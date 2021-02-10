Sheriff’s log: Gig Harbor area woman loses $900 to ‘gift card’ phone scam

Woman victim of gift card scam

A Gig Harbor woman filed an online fraud report Feb. 3. The victim, who lives in the 2000 block of Barrows View Circle NW., says she received an email and a text message that appeared to be from her boss, asking her to purchase Google Play gift cards. She purchased $200 worth of cards, scratched off the security bar and sent a photo as requested. She was then asked to purchase $300 more and then $400 more. After she had purchased $900 worth of gift cards, she called her boss and he said the messages did not come from him.

Car stolen from Randall Drive

A Gig Harbor woman called at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 2 to report that her 1995 dark green Ford Bronco was stolen from her residence in the 9200 block of Randall Dr NW, overnight. Deputies responded but were unable to locate evidence or potential suspects. The vehicle was entered into the system as stolen and photos were sent to other deputies in the area.

Complaint: Pizza driver was saucy

A Gig Harbor pizza delivery customer called on Feb. 3 to report that he had been threatened by the driver who delivered his pizza. He said that when the driver arrived at his residence, in the 4300 block of 74th Ave. Court NW, his wife greeted the driver at the door. The driver allegedly told the woman to “stand back” due to COVID-19 protocol. The man told the driver to put the pizza down, and the driver told him to say please. As the driver walked away, the man made a remark about his poor customer service and the driver allegedly threatened to beat him up.

Battery stolen from Vaughn tractor

A Pierce County Public Works employee reported that someone had stolen the main battery from a county-owned tractor brush cutter in the 17000 block of S. Vaughn Road. When employees attempted to use the brush cutter on Feb. 2, they noticed the battery was missing from the engine compartment.