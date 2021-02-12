Expect eastbound lane closures on Narrows Bridge next Tuesday night

Traffic flows eastbound over the new Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. toverman@theolympian.com

If you’re looking to make a late-night trip across the bridge next week, allow a little extra time.



The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a travel advisory Friday warning of a series of overnight lane closures next week.

In a release, the department said that “drivers traveling eastbound on State Route 16 across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge should plan for lane and ramp closures overnight on Tuesday, Feb. 16 as crews conduct toll equipment maintenance.”

This means that crews will close the on-ramp from 24th Street Northwest to eastbound SR 16 starting at 6 p.m. and vehicles will be routed to 36th Street Northwest. All of the eastbound Good to Go! lanes will close at 7 p.m. and vehicles will be routed through the toll booths during the closure.

The ramp and all lanes are set to re-open by 4 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Christopher Foster, who does communications for WSDOT, said in an email to The Gateway that there aren’t any concerns about the upcoming weekend’s weather impacting the planned maintenance though adjustments would be made as needed.

“We scheduled the work for next week in hopes that the weather would clear up,” Foster said. “We’re not too concerned about the weather at this point, but if we have to reschedule we will send out an additional advisory.”

Reach Chase Hutchinson at chase.hutchinson@thenewstribune.com