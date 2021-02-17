KPMS 8th-graders enjoy their ‘homework’ — bringing necessities to shut-in seniors

The Toilet Paper Team: Cooper Lavell, Tyler Dowling and Wyatt McKail Courtesy

EDITOR’S NOTE: While Hugh McMIllan is recovering from an eye ailment, some of his friends and community partners are pitching in to keep Kids Corner going. This week’s column is by Heather Stevenson of Mustard Seed, with help from Kris Sawyers-Dowling.

On December 11, 2020, the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) partnered with the Mustard Seed Project of Key Peninsula, the Key Center Food Market, and local volunteers to provide 200 grocery essential bags to KP seniors to help keep them home and safe as much as possible.

The ADRC, which received Federal CARES Act funds to help provide groceries to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been working with senior centers in the mainly rural areas of Pierce County to provide these one-time drive-up, hands-free grocery pick-up events since July. The bags include such items as laundry detergent, dishwashing soap, sponges, hand soap, toilet paper, paper towels, face masks, and non-perishable grocery items, etc.

Heather Stevenson, program manager with the Mustard Seed Project (TMSP), was thrilled to partner with Kris Sawyers-Dowling, case manager of the ADRC, to bring these essential bags to KP seniors. The two organizations worked together to complete the intake process in advance for hundreds of interested seniors. ADRC then reached out to Kip Bonds with the Key Center Food Market to keep the grocery purchase as local as possible.

On distribution day, volunteers for the ADRC and TMSP (ranging from middle-schoolers to retirees) served the community proudly as they offered curbside pickup of these essential bags in conjunction with TMSP’s existing produce bags for seniors program that has been taking place every Friday since September. It was a busy and incredibly fulfilling day.

Smiles on faces

One student from KPMS, Cooper Lavell, who helped with the bagging of the groceries as well as distribution. said he feels “really good” about helping. “I got to deliver some of the bags to my neighbor who is in his 90’s. He was so grateful, and it made me feel really good. Older people are at higher risk [during COVID-19] so I know it is hard for them to get to the store and some might not even drive. So, this is a really great program to get food out to them and help keep them safe.”

Cooper’s mom, Monika Lavell said, “I think itmade it more real for Cooper to see the gratitude and to hear how much it meant to our neighbor.” He said he was also happy to see some of his friends at the bagging and distribution events. “It has been really hard to not see all of my friends and not only did we get to see each other, but we also got to help people,” Cooper said. “ It was a really great day.”

Wyatt McKail, an 8th-grader at KPMS, helped on both event days Asked which day he liked better, bagging or distribution, he stated, “Oh definitely the distribution. I got to see how happy the people were, and I loved seeing the smiles on their faces. My favorite part was getting to talk to the people we were helping. They were so thankful and nice.”

Tyler Dowling, also an 8th-grader at KPMS, has volunteered at seven of the Grocery Giveaway events throughout Pierce County. He has also been volunteering in the evenings since July to help put together 2000 COVID kits for seniors. “The first time, my mom made me go to the giveaway, but after the first one, I asked to go. It makes me feel really good. The people are always really appreciative, and it is so much better than just sitting at home. You get to do something and help people.

The giveaway at the Mustard Seed was his favorite, Tyler said, “because it is near my house, so I was helping people in my own neighborhood. Plus, it was three times bigger than any other event we have done, so there was a lot to do. And I got to hang out with my friends, too, which was really great as we rarely get to see each other anymore.”

(My personal thanks to Heather, and my grandson Cameron, who typed this column, for helping keep Kid’s Corner alive and informative. — Hugh McMIllan.]