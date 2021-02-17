Public Meetings for Feb. 18-25

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253)215-8782 and enter meeting ID 957 9556 6788.

▪ Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, by teleconference. To attend, dial (312) 757-3121 and enter access Code: 542-565-269.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (312) 757-3121 and enter meeting ID 932 1605 6382.

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 954 1723 2914

Other public meetings

▪ Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by teleconference or streaming video. See the district website, www.psd401.net, for dial-in instructions, or go to www.YouTube.com and search for Peninsula School District.