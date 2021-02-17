Firefighters called to open a locked bathroom, find no one inside

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports February 5 – February 11

Total Reports: 97

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 77

Other: 19

Feb. 6: Carbon monoxide alarm — Around 5:00 p.m. a report of a carbon monoxide alarm was received in the 6800 block of Silver Springs Drive. The homeowner reported that the batteries in the alarm had been replaced, the alarm was moved to another location in the residence and the alarm continued to sound. A 5-gas monitor was used throughout the home and no hazards were found. The homeowner was advised to replace the aging alarm with a new one.

Feb. 7: Locked bathroom — Gig Harbor Police Department asked for assistance about 1 p.m. to make entry into a locked bathroom in the 6800 block of Kimball Drive. The door was locked and it was reported that someone was inside. A forcible entry was made into the bathroom and it was confirmed that there was no one inside.

Feb. 10: Smoking brakes — A report of a passenger vehicle fire near Fillmore Drive and Wollochet Drive was received around 4:30 p.m. When responders arrived, they found one vehicle blocking the roadway and no visible fire. The smoke reported by a passerby appeared to have come from the front brakes of the vehicle. No other fire was found.

Feb. 11: Car off road — Crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident around 11:45 p.m. on Highway 16. Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle off the road and on its wheels. The drive stated that the vehicle slid into the ditch due to a thin layer of snow covering the highway, and no assistance was needed.