Coronavirus case rates dropping; Gig Harbor total is 1,087, with 316 on Key Peninsula

Fourteen-day new COVID-19 case rate in Pierce County, through Friday, Feb. 12. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gig Harbor reached 1,087 this week, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The Key Peninsula had 316 cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 19 deaths in the Gig Harbor area and three on the Key Peninsula. The most recent death was of a Gig Harbor man in his 80s.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, the total number of confirmed cases in Pierce County had reached 34,548 with 419 deaths. The trend is downward, with the 14-day case rate dropping from a high of 549 on Dec. 20 to 218 on Feb. 10.

Pierce County reported 1,981 cases in the 14 days ending Friday, Feb. 12, for a daily average of 172 — down significantly from the previous two-week period. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 population was 268. The target is fewer than 25.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is listing two Gig Harbor care facilities as “active outbreak facilities.” They are Tahoma Associates Gig Harbor Group Home, 6520 Soundview Dr., with 10 active cases, and The Lodge at Mallard’s Landing, 7083 Wagner Way NW., with 21 active cases.

Neighborhood numbers

Here are neighborhood totals as of Friday, Feb. 12. The numbers are cumulative since March, and include many persons who have since recovered.

▪ North Gig Harbor/Canterwood (census tract 072505) 240

▪ Wollochet (census tract 072408) 146

▪ Artondale (census tract 072406) 132

▪ Forest Beach-Kopachuck (census tract 072405) 85

▪ Sunrise Beach/Maplewood (census tract 072506) 66

▪ Fox Island (census tract 072410) 66

▪ Bayview (census tract 072409) 63

▪ Downtown (census tract 072507) 51

Key Peninsula

▪ Wauna/Purdy (census tract 072503) 95

▪ Vaughn area (census tract 072601) 91

▪ Mid-Peninsula (census tract 072602) 62

▪ Lakebay area, including McNeil and Anderson islands. (census tract 072603) 81

(Census tract numbers do not add up to the area total of active cases because some patients are presumed recovered.)

School numbers

As of Friday, Feb. 12, The Peninsula School District reported 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the schools, 33 of them originating outside the school system. The district’s “COVID-19 Dashboard” lists the following case totals:

▪ Educational Service Center: 8

▪ Peninsula High School: 6

▪ Goodman Middle School: 4

▪ Gig Harbor High School: 3

▪ Voyager Elementary School: 3

▪ Purdy, Pioneer, Artondale and Evergreen elementary schools: 2 each

▪ Key Peninsula, Kopachuck and Harbor Ridge middle schools: 1 each

▪ Harbor Heights and Vaughn elementary schools: 1 each

Thirty-five individuals were in quarantine after having been in close contact with infected persons: 16 at Artondale Elementary, 18 at Peninsula High School, two at the Educational Service Center and one at Gig Harbor High School. Due to privacy regulations, the district was unable to say whether they were staff or students.

The Covid Dashboard is online at .psd401.net/schoolreopening/covid-19-dashboard

Find a current list of locations where you can access vaccine at www.tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.