Peninsula School District ‘working on details’ of Feb. 25 return of middle-schoolers

The Peninsula School District is continuing to plan for the return of middle-school students to in-person learning next week.

Assistant Superintendent Dan Gregory told The Gateway that some plans are still falling into place with the last details being worked out for classes to resume Thursday, Feb. 25.

“We’ve been working on the details up until the mid-winter break and we continue to refine some points and some of the staffing,” Gregory said. “We will be ready to go when we start our hybrid dual platform on Thursday.”

Gregory said these details are mostly centered around “the complexity of the staffing.”

The district had previously said “it is possible that some students, both in-person and remote, may be reassigned to different teachers.”

“All of the scheduling has been taken care of we’re just finalizing some of the staffing in the remote side to make sure we have enough opportunities for students regarding electives,” Gregory said.

Here is the first-day schedule:





A Day B Day 6th Grade Thu 2/25 Fri 2/26 6-7-8 Grades Mon 3/1 Tue 3/2

“Our principals have been working on splitting the student groups that are returning to school alphabetically into A and B groups,” Gregory said. “They will be sending out information within the next few days regarding which cohort their students are in.”

One group will come to the school on Monday and Thursday, the other on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will remain a remote day for all students. A series of planned virtual parent nights are set to take place next week to provide more scheduling information and answer questions.

Gregory said the reopening is being done in consultation with teachers and their union, the Peninsula Education Association.

“We are just honoring the memorandum of understanding that we have with our association and all of the planning we’ve done has been in collaboration with our association.”

The district has been providing in-house testing for the past three weeks with once a week tests for staff and testing for students in the Individualized Education Program. There are also hopes to expand testing programs for athletes, whom the district considers an at-risk group.

The resumption comes against the backdrop of Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that in-school testing will be expanded across the state, and there may be a potential increase in the vaccine supply.

Gregory said that the district remains committed to resuming in-person learning regardless of whether teachers can be vaccinated.

“We continue to advocate for our educators to be vaccinated as soon as possible.,” Gregory said. However, with the uncertainty of when vaccinations will continue to roll out for all age groups, that will not be a prerequisite for us to return to school.”

Gregory pointed to a Jan. 11 letter to the governor from a collective of superintendents.

“Collectively we respectfully request your assistance in re-prioritizing vaccinations for all educators, to include support staff (Pre-kindergarten—12) who enable in-person education, and for staff in every school district to begin receiving the vaccine before the end of January,” the letter read. “Moving all staff from the current categories (B2-4) into category B1, regardless of their age, will afford a necessary and equal COVID-19 countermeasure opportunity for all employees.”

A spokesperson for the district said there has been no response to the letter.

