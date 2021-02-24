Sheriff’s log: A ransacked garage, a missing toolbox and footprints in the snow

Stock Photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Garage Burglary in Midway

A man woke up Feb. 16 to find his garage door open 300 block of 38th Ave NW, in the Midway area of Gig Harbor. Several items were missing, including a toolbox full of tools. He also noticed that the suspects had rummaged through his wife’s vehicle, which was parked in the garage.

The man’s security camera caught two people walking toward the house, but deputies weren’t able to generate suspect descriptions from the video. Deputies saw two sets of boot prints in the snow but couldn’t locate any other evidence.

Car stolen; security camera failed

Overnight Feb 15, a silver 2003 Honda Pilot was stolen from the driveway at 4020 39th Ave Ct NW, Gig Harbor. Deputies were not able to locate evidence or witnesses. The victim has a security camera, but unfortunately, the system malfunctioned the night of the theft. He is working with his security company to see if any video can be recovered.

Wright-Bliss Road meth arrest

On Feb. 18, deputies located a 41-year-old male who had two felony arrest warrants for possession of methamphetamine and escaping community custody. The man cooperated with deputies as they placed him under arrest in the 13000 block of Wright Bliss Rd NW, near Rocky Bay. He was booked into jail on his two warrants.

Cellphone distraction, then crash

A Gig Harbor man was driving his Dodge Durango eastbound on 40th Street Northwest on Feb. 18 when he crossed the center line and crashed into a rock retaining wall near Wollochet Drive Northwest. He told the responding deputy that he was looking at his phone and got distracted. The driver also said he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt. The vehicle’s registration expired in 2016. The driver was issued a citation for distracted driving and no proof of insurance.