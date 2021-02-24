Screaming stalker finds no-contact order means what it says: He’s in jail.

Stock photo Getty Images

Stalker harassed women, resisted arrest

Police were called on Feb. 20 to the Galaxy Theatres at 4649 Point Fosdick Dr. in Gig Harbor for a stalking protection order violation. Police say a security guard informed them he had seen a man screaming at two women. The women said that the man began yelling at them outside the car and at one point stood behind their vehicle in an attempt to prevent them from leaving. A call was made to 911 and the male suspect was later discovered in a field at Hollycroft Street and Olympic Drive. Police said they had to threaten to use a taser to detain the suspect, who initially ignored commands. The taser was not deployed and the suspect laid on his stomach where he was then handcuffed. He was transported to Kitsap County Jail where he was booked on assault in the fourth degree, violating a protection order and obstruction.

Auto parts shoplifter used force

Police were called Feb. 14 to the Autozone at 5216 Point Fosdick Dr. in Gig Harbor over a complaint of strong-arm robbery. Police were told by an employee that he had seen two male suspects browsing different aisles. One left, but the second began to walk towards the exit with a cart full of items from the store. The employee said he confronted the suspect who pushed him with the cart, striking him in the left arm, to force his way out of the store. Police say the suspect stole $100 in miscellaneous auto parts and left in a dark blue or black 1999 Mazda Protege. The employee said he was uninjured in the incident.