Public Meetings for Feb. 25-Mar. 4

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Planning and Building Committee, 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 1, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 973 0002 0277.

▪ Parks Commission, 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 3, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 979 6206 6439.

▪ Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 4, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID 974 8992 8862

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 4, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 97 2609 1502.

The City Council special meeting previously set for Mar. 3 has been canceled

Other Public Meetings

▪ Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by teleconference or video. To attend, go to www.psd410.net for log-in instructions, or go to YouTube.com and search for Peninsula School District.

▪ PenMet Park Board, study session 4 p.m. and regular meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 4, by teleconference or video. To attend, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 883 7746 7719. When prompted, enter the password: 3955195380. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 883 7746 7719 Password: PenMet0321.