Slippery roads and chimney fires keep firefighters busy during snowfall.

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports February 12-18

Total Reports: 102

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 82

Other: 19

Feb. 12: Chimney Fire — A report of a chimney fire was received around 2:00 p.m. in the 15100 block of 31st Ave NW. After calling 911, the homeowner met the firefighters in the driveway. Prior to crews arriving, a neighbor discharged two extinguishers into the fireplace. The homeowner reported the fire in the fireplace was larger than intended and the smoke activated the smoke alarms, but no flames were seen coming from the chimney. A thermal imaging camera confirmed no extension of the fire to the surrounding walls. An extinguisher was discharged into the chimney and the fire in the fire box was extinguished. The homeowner was advised to clean the chimney before any further use.

Feb. 13: Rollover— A rollover accident was reported around 1:00 p.m. on State Route 16 near the Wollochet Drive exit. Upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle off the road, on its side, and all occupants out. Responders set up a safe work zone and began evaluating the occupants for injuries. No transport was needed for any of the occupants and the scene was turned over to Washington State Patrol.

Feb. 13: Airbag deployment— Crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident, with airbag deployment, on Highway 16 near 24th Street Northwest. The incident was located in the median of the highway and involved one vehicle that remained on its wheels. One occupant declined medical treatment and the other occupant was evaluated and released.

Feb. 13: Smoke in a house — Crews responded to a residential fire alarm around 4:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of Clorindi Circle NW. Due to the amount of snow and the steep grade, firefighters were unable get to the house by vehicle and proceeded on foot. The homeowner confirmed it was a false alarm caused by not opening the flue to the fireplace when starting a fire.