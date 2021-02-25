Gig Harbor chiropractor fined $60,000 over failure to require COVID-19 masks

Surgical mask help protect people from COVID-19. Getty Images

A Gig Harbor chiropractic clinic has been fined $60,000 for failure to require its customers and employees to wear masks.

The fine against Harbor Life Chiropractic, 11515 Burnham Dr NW, was issued Feb. 18 by Washington State Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).

The L&I citation, provided to The Gateway on Feb. 24, says that “the employer did not ensure a safe workplace by not complying with all conditions for operation” which include “Safe Start phase reopening requirements for all businesses and any industry specific requirements.”

The citation goes on to say the business “was offering in-person treatment services without requiring face coverings for employees from February 2 to February 10.” The citation says that face coverings were not being required for customers, either. “An order of immediate restraint was issued and received,” the citation said, but it was “not followed.”

The individual violations are $30,000 each. The payment is due within fifteen working days from receipt of the citation. The citation also instructs the employer to correct the violations to come into compliance.

“COVID-19 remains a significant health risk that has continued to worsen in Washington State and continued operations in contravention of the orders of the Governor unnecessarily endanger employees and create a substantial probability that death or serious harm could result,” the citation warned.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, Feb. 24, bringing the total to 457.

Reached by The Gateway, the business owner, Dr. Bo Mullen, declined to comment.