Land-clearing crew lit an illegal fire of stumps and logs — then left it unattended

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports February 26 – March 4

Total Reports: 105

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 80

Other: 24

Feb. 26: Burn Complaint — A burn complaint was received around 3:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of Crescent Valley Drive., where a homeowner was burning yard debris. The homeowner was advised that a burn permit was necessary for burning and asked him to put out the fire. Burn permit information and applications can be found at GigHarborFire.org.

Feb. 27: Unauthorized Burn —Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Island Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. to extinguish a large, illegal land-clearing burn pile, which was unattended. The burn pile included large stumps, large logs and branches. A line was stretched to knock down the fire and the burn pile was left steaming with no fire or coals visible.

Feb. 28: Cars off the road — Firefighters responded to two accidents in a row on State Route 16. The first was about 5:30 p.m. near Milepost 10, where a single vehicle was found off the roadway, the driver uninjured. As they were tending to that accident, firefighters learned of a second vehicle off the road way about a quarter-mile further down the highway. They proceeded there and found the second driver also uninjured.

March 1: Trailer tipped over — Multiple reports of a blocking motor vehicle accident were received around 5:45 a.m. on Stare Route 16 near the Wollochet exit. Firefighters found a utility trailer on its side, detached from the vehicle and blocking one lane of the highway. There were no injuries to the driver and no damage to the tow vehicle. The scene was transferred to the Washington State Patrol for investigation.

March 4: Vehicle into lake — A vehicle into Crescent Lake, with the front end of the vehicle submerged, was reported around 10:15 p.m. near 144th Street and Crescent Valley Drive. When crews arrived, the driver was already out. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to confirm there was no one else in the vehicle. The driver was evaluated and no transport was needed. The scene was turned over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.