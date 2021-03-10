Traffic stop in Gig Harbor turns up a lot of warrants — and gas-siphoning gear

Stock photo Getty Images

Traffic stop yields siphoning gear

A routine traffic stop March 3 resulted in the arrest of a man with gas siphoning equipment in his car and a raft of outstanding arrest warrants. Gig Harbor police were patrolling the 4400 block of Rosedale Street when they observed a vehicle crossing over the double yellow line.

When stopped, the driver held up a phone and said he had been texting. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license and several active warrants, including for a vehicle prowl in the second degree.

Police observed that the driver had gloves, mask, cap, and equipment they believed to be consistent with siphoning fuel. A further check revealed he had been contacted prior that evening in the parking lot of the Saint Anthony Hospital by hospital security over concerns that he was loitering.

The driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Kitsap County jail, where he was booked for his warrants.

Shoplifting arrest at Goodwill

Police were called on Mar. 3 to the Goodwill store at 5500 Olympic Dr. in Gig Harbor over a suspected shoplifting. Upon arriving, police say they found a male suspect who was sitting in a car parked outside the building.

The suspect was detained and read his rights. He then revealed he had stolen a pair of red shoes valued at $14.99 and two headphones valued at $13.98. The items were recovered from the trunk of the suspect’s car and returned to Goodwill. The suspect was cited and released for theft in the third degree with a notice for a hearing.

—Chase Hutchinson