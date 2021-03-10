Public meetings for March 11-18

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial 253-215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d

.Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 933 5275 7315.

Council Study Session, 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 974 8992 8862

Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, by phone. To attend, dial (312) 757-3121 and enter access code 542-565-269.

Candidate Review Committee, 3 p.m., Monday, March 15, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 961 6475 6129

Scheduled meetings of the Design Review Board, Finance and Safety Committee and Hearing Examiner have been canceled.

Other Public Meetings

PenMet Parks Board,study session and regular meeting, Tuesday, March 16 by telephone or Zoom. The study session begins at 4 p.m., the regular meeting at 6. p.m. To attend by phone, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 838 8603 3266. When prompted, enter the password: 8705629260. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 838 8603 3266 Password: PenMet0316.

Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by March 15th at 5:00 p.m. and will be read at the Regular Meeting.