Peninsula School District announces two vaccine clinics for teachers and staff

Medical staff and first responders received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital on Dec. 18. Peninsula eachers are now eligible, and can get vaccines in two scheduled Gig Harbor clinics. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Staff and teachers in the Peninsula School District will have two chances to get vaccinated at teacher-specific clinic events in partnership with CHI Franciscan and St. Anthony Hospital.

The first is Sunday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 11567 Canterwood Boulevard Northwest, in Gig Harbor. Teachers can sign up from an exclusive link that was shared with them in an email from the district.

A second event will take place on Sunday, March 14 with more details to be announced next week.

The March 7 event will require an appointment as no walk-ins will be accepted. A Peninsula School District badge or ID will be required to receive the vaccine.

An email sent to staff said the “event is for school district or childcare workers only” and that “family members are not eligible.”

The email said that the event “will provide the first of two vaccine doses” though did not specify what kind of vaccine will be administered. At the time of the first dose, an appointment will be made for a second dose.

All teachers are now eligible to receive the vaccine following Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement Tuesday that moved them up to Washington state’s Phase 1B-1.

District leadership had previously told The Gateway that vaccines are not considered a prerequisite for an in-person return and a spokesperson confirmed by email that this remains the case.

In the event teachers can’t attend the teacher-specific clinics, they can make an appointment or attend a Tacoma Pierce County Health Department event.