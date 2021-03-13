Get to know semifinal candidates for Peninsula school district superintendent

Candidates for Peninsula School District superintendent, from left, Krestin Bahr, Tim Winter, John Harrison, Heidi Harris, and Dana Rosenbach.

The Peninsula school board held a series of in-person interviews Saturday at Pioneer Elementary with five candidates who are vying for the school superintendent position being left open by Art Jarvis, who is retiring.

The candidates are three superintendents: Krestin Bahr of Eatonville, Tim Winter of South Kitsap, and Dana Rosenbach of North Mason; an assistant superintendent, Heidi Harris of Auburn, and a chief of staff, John Harrison of Bellevue.

Each candidate was provided 50 minutes to make their case in interviews streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. Here is what you need to know about all the candidates:

Krestin Bahr

Bahr has been the superintendent for Eatonville since 2013. Prior to that, she was director of secondary education for middle schools in the Tacoma School District.

In her interview, Bahr pointed to her time in Tacoma as evidence that she was adept at strategic planning and that her time in Eatonville was a time of transformation. Specifically, she said that she was responsible for implementing STEM programs throughout the district.

Bahr received a bachelors in biological science from Pacific Lutheran University in 1985. Since then, she has received a master of education degree from City University and a superintendent certification from Washington State University.

Bahr said she would continue to follow health guidelines meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the shift to remote learning, Bahr said she worked hard to maintain a connection with families in her district however she could.

“I decided as a superintendent I still wanted this connection with families,” Bahr said. “I started to do a read-aloud and (continued) doing that until we opened up schools.” Bahr said “communication is key” during times of crisis like a pandemic and highlighted her attempts at outreach from social media to a newsletter for families.

“Equity and inclusion and diversity has really been my life,” Bahr said. “It is looking at systems to see who is doing well and who is not doing well.” Bahr said that requires looking at the data about markers like graduation rates to see if specific groups of students are falling behind.

According to a story in The Dispatch of Eatonville, Bahr had previously been one of the finalists for the superintendent position in the Tumwater school district in 2019. However, she removed her name from the running before the process could be completed.

At that time, Bahr had sent a letter to her staff saying that “I found myself thinking of the unfinished work here and what I would be leaving behind, along with how much I am invested in Eatonville.”

Tim Winter

Winter is the current superintendent of the South Kitsap School District, where he has served since 2019. Prior to that, he was the superintendent for the Clarkston School District from 2014 to 2019.

Winter received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Eastern Washington University, a masters in curriculum and instruction from City University as well an administrative credential and principal’s professional certification. He then received his superintendent’s certification from Washington State University.

When Winter joined South Kitsap, he had told the Kitsap Sun that he had planned to stick around in the district.

“My long-term priorities are to be here for the long haul and see some things through, really, because it’s where I want to be. It’s where my family wants to be,” Winter said at the time. “It feels right. It’s the right place to be.”

In his interview Saturday, Winter walked through his change of plans.

“So why apply for another job this quickly? When we move to something, we’re either moving away from or we’re moving towards. I’m not moving away from South Kitsap. It’s been a great experience so far, we’re doing a lot of great work there and I’m very happy there,” Winter said. “However, what I would like to do is move towards Peninsula.”

In an email to his current staff and teachers obtained by the Kitsap Daily News, Winter offered reassurance about his potential departure.

“I have been offered an interview and will proceed in the process,” he told his staff. “While I wouldn’t apply if I didn’t want the job in Peninsula, I feel like I am in a situation where no matter what happens, I will be at peace with where I land.”

Winter said that his time in South Kitsap has allowed for him to grow as a leader and set him up well for this position. He said that his current district had needed leadership and that there had been multiple years of strategic planning that hadn’t gone anywhere until he got them back on track.

Asked about concerns about equity, Winter said “we’ve got to figure out ways to love each other and treat each other with respect.” He said he would work to form a group to tackle these problems.

“I think it would be important to work with union groups and community groups to form an action group that will really work on this idea of equity,” Winter said. “If you look across the Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula, there are equity issues. I think they’re only going to increase.”

Winter is has worked in the district before, as principal at Peninsula High School from 2007 to 2014. He said he would work to do outreach with the community and that he has already begun to build up relationships if he were to return.

“I think it is important that the superintendent be out and connecting with the community,” Winter said. “The visibility factor is really critical.”

John Harrison

Harrison is the current interim chief of staff at the Bellevue School District. He has also been the executive director of schools since 2011. Before that, he was the principal of Mercer Island High School from 2005 to 2011.

He received a bachelor’s degree in geography with a minor in history and teacher certification from Simon Fraser University. He received a superintendent certification and masters of education in secondary administration from Western Washington University.

Harrison has never been a superintendent before. According to Anacortes Now, Harrison was a finalist to be Anacortes School District superintendent, though was not selected.

In his interview, Harrison spoke personally about the challenges posed by the pandemic. He said he hasn’t seen much of his family for a year, though he emphasized there are still others harder hit.

“When we look at the disproportionate impacts on communities of color and families in poverty, a global pandemic is a big deal and I hope that we have to never face it again,” Harrison said. “As it relates to the schools, I think the good news is that there has never been a time where the value of schools in society has been more prevalent than today.”

Harrison pointed to the recent news from Governor Inslee mandating a return to school as an example of this and praised the work of teachers. He also said it is important to understand that “people come at this from different perspectives” and it is important to listen.

“It’s also super important that we assume positive intent,” Harrison said. “People have the reasons for what they believe. Just think of the whole issue around vaccinations and how people feel about vaccinations.”

In his time as executive director of Bellevue schools, Harrison’s district was the subject of a 2015 Seattle Times investigation that uncovered potential violations of recruiting rules on the football team. That then led to a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association WIAA investigation and 68-page report in which he was named.

In addition to finding multiple violations of rules around recruiting, the report also said that the district obstructed the inquiry. The program was then sanctioned.

Harrison said he wants to work to “know every kid by name” and that it is important to make sure each student’s individual story is known.

“The academics are important,” Harrison said. “But the experience and how they feel about it is more important to me.”

Heidi Harris

Harris currently serves as the assistant superintendent for the Auburn School District, a position she has held since 2013. Prior to that, she was the executive director of K-8 student learning in the district.

She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northwest University, a masters of education in curriculum and design from Leslie College, then a superintendent certification. Harris praised the district’s current efforts to bring back students and said it has laid a good foundation with the systems currently in place.

“I don’t think we’re in the new normal, we’re in the new now,” Harris said. “Our goal is to have as many students back in-person as we can.”

On community outreach, Harris said she will work to make sure she has an open dialogue and isn’t catching anyone off guard with decisions being made.

“Nobody likes surprises besides two-year-olds and puppy dogs,” Harris said.

Harris said she’s reached out to her community bysimulcasting Zoom meetings and making sure to have language translations available so that all families can get all the information at the same time.

“We have to honor our families,” Harris said.

When it comes to equity and inclusion, Harris said “access is huge” on her priority list. She said she has been working on equity in her own district and making sure people understand their relationships to each other.

“We have to know where our biases are,” Harris said. “Kids and families have to feel cared for.”

She said there is also an emphasis on culturally responsible teaching that requires constant emphasis and attention.

“It’s a never-ending journey. We don’t arrive at equity, we continue to grow and learn,” Harris said. “Those things always take monitoring and maintenance and support.”

Harris said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to what children can achieve in their future and that is important to be able to look back on the work being done to ensure kids can go wherever they want.

Dana Rosenbach

Rosenbach is the current superintendent for the North Mason School District, a position she has held since 2014. Prior to that, she was the executive director of leadership and learning in Longview Public Schools from 2001 to 2014.

She said there are areas the Peninsula district can improve upon, most notably around concerns of students falling behind and how special education students need more support.

She also said that it was important “for the district to move in the right direction” in terms of diversity, inclusion and equity.

“Diversity is when everybody gets an invitation to the party, equity is when everybody gets to contribute to the playlist, and inclusion is when everybody at the party gets to dance,” Rosenbach said. “Our goal needs to be ensuring that all of our children get to dance.”

Rosenbach said she would support an equity audit as a first step to make this happen.

Another emphasis for Rosenbach in her current job has been reaching students in rural communities who don’t have access to the internet. Rosenbach told King 5 in July that the state needs to do more to help districts without reliable internet.

“We think it’s a solution that shouldn’t be that hard to come up with,” Rosenbach said at the time. “Let’s get some people out to rural communities, let’s dig ditches, put fiber in and get it done.”

Recently, Rosenbach’s district has suffered two failed levies. According to the Kitsap Sun, the most recent levy failed in April when it received approximately 49.24% percent of the vote. It needed 50% and would have provided $5.6 million per year for four years beginning this year.

“We are of course disappointed, but running the levy at this time we knew was a really tough ask, because the world right now is so unsettled,” Rosenbach told the Kitsap Sun. “But we had to ask because this funding is needed to do everything we can to support our students.”

Rosenbach said Saturday that it is important to reach out to the community to provide updates about the work being done and get them on board with any future plans in the ongoing pandemic.

“The greater community that doesn’t really know or understand what we’re doing, they’d really like to know what we’re doing because they might have to vote on a levy again or something sometime,” Rosenbach said. “Each of those groups of people have to be consulted and their voice has to be heard. It doesn’t mean that everybody is going to get their way, because that is really impossible, especially in this situation.”

Whatever happens, Rosenbach said it is important to have multiple choices available as situations can evolve rapidly.

The board is set to announce its choice for superintendent on Friday, March 19 after another round of interviews with three finalists sometime this coming week. The board will then finalize the contract at its regular meeting on Thursday, March 25. The selected individual will then officially assume the job on July 1.