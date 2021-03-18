Public Meetings for March 19-25

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center remains closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

For all meetings, dial (253) 215-8782. To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 936 6686 6517

▪ ntergovernmental Affairs Committee, 4 p.m. Monday, March 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 946 8821 7373

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

▪ City Council Special Meeting, 12 p.m. Thursday, March 25, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 932 1605 6382

▪ Council Study Session, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 974 8992 8862

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25 by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 919 9790 9316

Other Public Meetings

▪ Peninsula School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25 by phone or video. For instructions on attending, see the district web site: psd401.net