A little too much to drink leads to a pair of accidents in Gig Harbor

Three glasses too many

Police were dispatched on Mar. 12 to 5100 Point Fosdick Dr. at the Key Bank parking lot for a vehicle collision.

Police say the driver of one vehicle said she had consumed three glasses of wine and had rear-ended the other person’s vehicle.

Police administered several field sobriety tests and found probable cause to arrest the driver for driving under the influence. She was then transported back to the Gig Harbor Police Department where she was given a breath test that determined she had been drinking. The driver was then given a criminal traffic summons and a date of a mandatory court appearance.

Drinks lead to ditch

Police were patrolling the 9500 block of Burnham Dr. on Mar. 13 when they observed a car that was stuck in a ditch with the driver inside and the vehicle still running.

The driver said she had been using her cellphone while driving. Police say they smelled alcohol on the driver and that her eyes were red. When asked, she said she had had three to four drinks. Police say the driver failed several field sobriety tests and was subsequently given a preliminary breath test that came back as .216. The legal limit is .08 percent. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, and her car was towed from the scene.

The driver was taken to the Gig Harbor Police Department and subsequently issued a criminal traffic summons with a mandatory appearance date.