Two-alarm fire causes major damage to house in Midway neighborhood

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports March 5 – 11

Total Reports: 96

Fire: 4

EMS/Rescue: 76

Other: 16

March 13: Car in a ditch — A motor vehicle accident was reported around 8:15 p.m. near 78th Avenue and Artondale Drive. Units arrived to find one vehicle on its wheels, in the ditch and airbags deployed. Medics evaluated the driver and transported the patient to a nearby hospital. The scene was turned over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.

March 7: Residential Fire — Multiple reports of a residential fire in the 3400 block of 53rd Street were received around 8:00 a.m. Crews arrived to a working fire on the second floor of the residence and a second fire alarm was requested. Crews secured the gas to the structure, opened the roof for ventilation and continued to check for extension of the fire. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department and the Pierce County Fire Marshal.

March 7: Burning Beauty Bark — Around 11:30 p.m., a report of smoke in a residence in the 2100 block of 21st Avenue Ct. was received. The homeowners were alerted to the smoke by smoke detectors and they evacuated the home. Upon arrival, firefighters located an area of burning beauty bark under a window. The fire was extinguished and overhauled. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

March 8: Fuel Spill — A fuel spill was reported around 12:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Harborview Drive. The report stated that a sheen was visible in the bay. Responders investigated and attempted to identify the source of the fuel spill. The Department of Ecology was notified and the incident was turned over to their office for any further action needed.