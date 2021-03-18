Sheriff’s log: Car stolen after owner left keys inside while hiking

Shop burglary in Magnolia Heights

A homeowner’s detached shop in the 400 block of Point Fosdick Dr NW was broken into overnight March 8. The suspect stole several power tools and a set of keys. Pierce County Sheriff’s forensics personnel were able to lift several fingerprints, but they weren’t clear enough to be used for comparison. The victim does not have video surveillance.

Car stolen while hiking

The victim’s 2005 Honda Accord was stolen March 10 from the 13600 block of 14th Ave NW in the Maplewood area while she was hiking on a nearby trail. She told deputies that she left the doors unlocked and the keys were in the center console.

One-car rollover on Artondale

Deputies responded to a one-car collision about 8: 15 p.m. and located the car in a ditch near Artondale Drive Northwest and 78th Avenue Northwest. The driver, a 19-year-old, said she had been driving southbound on 78th when a speeding vehicle came up behind and passed her. She said this upset her so she began to speed up as well. She entered a curve and lost control of her car. The car rolled several times and all of the airbags deployed. She was wearing her seatbelt and didn’t exhibit any signs of intoxication. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.