Beginning return to normal, buses add Sunday trips to Gig Harbor, transfer stop at T-Dome

Passengers that take Sound Transit Route 595 from Gig Harbor can now get off at the Tacoma Dome Station and transfer to Pierce Transit buses or the Tacoma Link trolley. dperine@thenewstribune.com

As ridership begins to return, transit agencies are beginning to restore service curtailed due to the pandemic.

Pierce Transit is adding two Sunday trips to Gig Harbor’s Route 100 bus, and Sound Transit is adding a stop for its Gig Harbor-Seattle express at the Tacoma Dome Station, the transit systems announced this week.

Beginning March 21, there will be 14 hourly Sunday trips on Route 100, beginning at 7:09 a.m. and ending at 8:08 p.m., equaling weekday and Saturday service.

Route 100 runs between the Tacoma Community College transit center and four stops in Gig Harbor:

▪ Point Fosdick Drive and 45th Street Court

▪ Kimball Drive Park and Ride, 6808 Kimball Dr

▪ Borgen Boulevard and 51st Avenue

▪ Purdy Park and Ride, 14567 Purdy Dr.

Route 102 in Gig Harbor remains discontinued until further notice, but starting March 22, Sound Transit’s Route 595 will add a new stop at the Tacoma Dome, where riders coming from Gig Harbor can make connections with the Tacoma Link trolley or a Pierce Transit bus.

The 595 bus also stops at Kimball Drive Park & Ride and Purdy Park & Ride in Gig Harbor, and at Tacoma Community College in Tacoma. Northbound service begins at 4:50 a.m. at Purdy and the last southbound bus arrives there at 7:14 p.m.

Details of all the changes by route are available at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes. A complete Sound Transit schedule is at www.soundtransit.org

Pierce Transit is also increasing Sunday service on many of its mainland routes, including 29 trips on Route 1, the Sixth Avenue-Pacific Avenue route, 16 trips on Route 2, South 19th-Bridgeport, and 14 trips on Route 202, South 72nd Street.

With the March 21 service changes, Pierce Transit service will be restored to 95 percent of pre-COVID levels, according to a news release.