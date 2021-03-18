Overnight eastbound lane and ramp closures on Tacoma Narrows Bridge next week

The Tacoma Narrows Bridges seen from the Gig Harbor side looking east. The News Tribune

If you’re looking to make a trip to or from Gig Harbor next week, best be aware if you are going to go after 7 p.m on Tuesday.

In a release, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said that “maintenance crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the 24th Street Northwest on-ramp to eastbound SR 16 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 and close three lanes across the bridge at 7 p.m. to perform scheduled maintenance on the Good To Go! electronic toll equipment.”







The release said that during this time, all vehicles will be routed through the manual toll booths. The lanes and on-ramp will then reopen at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.