gw_kitkuhn_0325

Mayor Kit Kuhn has announced that he will not be seeking re-election, ending a single term filled with rancor and controversy over his treatment of city employees.

In a farewell op-ed for The Gateway, Kuhn confirmed his intentions and reflected on what he considers to be the future of the city.

“A city’s work is never done. There is so much to accomplish and we all must contribute to be successful. It will be up to others to move the city forward, as I have decided not to seek reelection for the Mayor’s position. I will continue to work diligently as Mayor until my term is up in January.”

In an interview with The Gateway, Kuhn talked through what informed his decision to not run again.

“I’m feeling good,” Kuhn said. “It’s been a challenging four years and it’s time to move forward with my life.”

Kuhn said he doesn’t know if there will be any involvement in politics in his future and said he wants to take it easy after he leaves office. “I’m just planning on regrouping,” Kuhn said. “Being with my family a little bit more. It will actually be the second time that I’ll have retired.”

Kuhn said he has kept the decision under wraps though he did tell some council members of his intentions.

“There are a couple that have known for a while. I’ve known this actually for quite a while and I’ve had a good body of friends that kept it private until I wanted to announce it,” Kuhn said.

One thing he said he won’t miss was running a city during a pandemic.

“You know, Covid didn’t help,” Kuhn said. “It’s very hard to run a city when you’re closed. It’s been hard for every elected official, no matter where you are.”

The sole candidate now seeking the office thus far is current council member Tracie Markley, who announced her plans to run in February. Her announcement had been delayed after a “terrible” bout with COVID-19.

Kuhn was elected as mayor in 2017 when he defeated incumbent Jill Guernsey. Kuhn won by more than 71 percent of the votes, or 2,366 votes.

He told The Gateway at the time that he was excited by the win.

“We had one of the highest voter turnouts in all of Pierce County at over 48 percent,” Kuhn said. “I feel the citizens spoke loud and clear with over 71 percent voting for a change in leadership. We depend on them and have a responsibility to them as well. Gig Harbor is a unique gem. It has a culture and charm that we all love and hold dear in our hearts. I am honored to be a part of it, and humbled by this amazing opportunity to serve.”

He ran on a platform of restricting growth, something he has committed to in his term by pushing back against a potential airport expansion and the creation of an additional ferry route.

In retrospect, Kuhn said his victory was given “an extra challenge” in having to take on multiple unforseen responsibilities.

“I won by a landslide and part of that was saying I was going to let the current city administrator go,” Kuhn said. “I had to run the city as the mayor as far as being the city administrator. That probably ended up being a year of time, on and off. It’s a very difficult position to do the city administrator part and the mayor as well.”

There is still more that Kuhn hopes to accomplish in the remaining time he has left. “I’ve got eight months left and I care deeply about parks,” Kuhn said. “I want to finish up on the kayak dock and storage shed on Ancich park.”

“There are a lot of things that I still want to accomplish.”

Kuhn had previously operated a jewelry store in downtown Gig Harbor, was a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and was the co-founder and president of Peninsula Hands On Art, a Peninsula School District program started 18 years ago that trained 200 docents to provide art education in schools suffering art education budget cutbacks.

In his op-ed, Kuhn raised concerns about special interest groups saying that “citizens must be aware of potential future special arrangements between them and specific members of City Council and Mayor’s office that may not benefit the majority of citizens.”

When asked to specify what special interests he was concerned about, Kuhn said he “wouldn’t elaborate on that” as he was still involved in working with these groups that he said weren’t always bad.

“People will have to do their homework to find that out. I still have to run the city,” Kuhn said. “The majority of special interest groups I have no problem with and are great. There are some that still have a good foundation of what they want to do, but they’re not open to the public enough. It’s more like a private club. I don’t think that’s a benefit to the community as a whole.”

As mayor, Kuhn has faced persistent criticism over his conduct and treatment of staff. These concerns date back to last summer including a discrimination complaint that culminated in a $27,000 payout to the former tourism and marketing director, Karen Scott.

Scott had said she was bullied and berated by the mayor as well as being told she should be a “cheerleader” not a player, in a staff softball game.

The mayor defended himself many times and said that he did “nothing wrong” in treatment of staff. Several employee unions called for an independent survey to look into morale and retention concerns. A survey of city employees was then commissioned by the City Council to look into the issues being raised.

Conducted by outside consulting company InsightLink, the survey of 98 city employees found “the City of Gig Harbor has a troubled workplace environment” with one comment of many singling out Kuhn specifically as being disrespectful “to the point of destroying, what was once, a pretty healthy working environment.”

Kuhn at the time said that he felt “his manner with employees is fair” believing that he strives “each day to be open, honest, supportive, transparent and let employees do the job we hired them to do.”

Employees pointed to the work environment as being a motivating force in their leaving, including the most recent departures of public works clerk Kris Szelmeczka, human resources assistant Melissa Herzog, and associate city engineer Josh Gilchrist.

Kuhn said the employee survey and criticism he faced did not influence his decision not to run again.

“No, it did not. Some decisions that you have to make with employees may not be popular as a whole,” Kuhn said. “I am elected by the taxpayers and that is really who I am responsible to the most.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve done so it really didn’t have an impact at all.”

The city council said they would then be hiring another outside consultant to help develop “an action plan to address areas of concern” identified in the employee survey. The hiring of the consultant was set to be approved at the next council meeting on March 22.

Kuhn said he is still supportive of a consultant coming in and that “he has worked with them” in addressing concerns.

On the issue broadly, Kuhn said he didn’t have many regrets about his time as the leader of the city and felt the departures could be for other reasons.

“There are not a lot of regrets,” Kuhn said. “It’s normal for cities to have turnover and I wish The Gateway would focus on some of the good. A lot of people leave for other reasons outside of our city. It seems to get lost. Every time an employee leaves, it seems to be blamed on the administrator, when maybe the person had another opportunity that came along.”

Kuhn said there are still things he didn’t get to that he hopes to achieve in his final months.

“I wanted to work on the Peninsula Shopping Center. I’m still working on that. I hope to get a major shopping center in the old post office shopping center below city hall,” Kuhn said. “I thought I could have worked on that within the first year.”