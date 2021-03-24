A double-header: Driver was on the phone and under the influence

Stock Photo Getty Images

On the phone, not sober

Police were patrolling on Mar. 20 on Bujacich Road in Gig Harbor when they say they noticed a vehicle that was swerving and crossing over the center line before coming to a stop sign. Police said the vehicle did not come to a complete stop and proceeded to continue swerving. When stopped, police say the driver initially would not get off a phone and not lower his window.

Eventually, police say the driver hung up the phone and claimed the vehicle belonged to his workplace, though could not recall its name. . Police say that the driver then failed several field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. The driver was then taken to the Gig Harbor police station for additional tests, issued a criminal summons and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

Switches and thermostats taken

Police were dispatched on Mar. 20 to a Starbucks coffee shop near a Home Depot at 5120 Borgen Blvd in Gig Harbor over a suspected shoplifting. Police say that three suspects, two men and a woman, , drove from the Home Depot to the parking lot of the Starbucks. Upon arriving, police detained two of the suspects.

The male and female suspect were placed in handcuffs while the third male suspect was believed to be in a nearby store. The woman was cited for driving with a suspended license and the man was cited for theft in the third degree before being released from the scene.

Police say they retrieved the stolen items, a LED dimmer switch, two digital thermostats, two fan controls, and an occupancy switch, which were then returned. All the items were valued at $397.84.

The third suspect was contacted in the coffee shop but not cited after denying any involved in the shoplifting. He had no stolen merchandise in his possession.