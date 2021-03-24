Barge makes house call, sprinklers douse dumpster, and clueless resident burns trash

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports March 12-18

Total Reports: 96

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 82

Other: 13

March 15: Barge into house — A report of a barge hitting the corner of a house and multiple bulkheads in the 9500 block of Sunrise Beach Drive was received around 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they evacuated one of the affected properties, as the impact of the barge compromised the structure. The shoring needs of the compromised structure was assessed and multiple T shores were placed. Crews assessed the structural supports for the other affected properties. Noting no obvious deformities, they advised the owners to have the structures inspected.

March 16: Rear-end collision — A motor vehicle accident was reported around 1:00 p.m. in the 8800 block of North Harborview Drive. Crews arrived to find a two-vehicle rear end collision with no airbag deployment in either vehicle. Both drivers were out of the vehicles and were evaluated. No transport was needed. The scene was turned over to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

March 16: Unauthorized Burning — A burn complaint in the 9300 block of North Harborview Drive was received around 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, responders made contact with an occupant of the residence and observed a fire in a burn barrel. The occupant was advised of the restriction of burn barrels, in addition to being located in a permanent no burn zone. The occupant agreed to no longer burn, other than a recreational fire.

March 17: Commercial Compactor Fire — Around 7:30 a.m., a water-flow alarm sounded in the 9700 block of 44th Avenue. While firefighters were en route, they received an update of an explosion heard on site. Responders made entry into the building and found a small dumpster fire that was being controlled by the building’s sprinkler system. The fire was contained in the metal dumpster. Due to the high volume of combustible materials on site, the sprinkler system made a significant difference in the outcome of this fire. The investigation was handled by the Pierce County Fire Marshal.