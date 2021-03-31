Public Meetings for April 1-8

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial 253-215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 950 7151 1638.

▪ Planning & Building Committee, 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 913 6733 5342.

▪ Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 979 6206 6439.

▪ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, by phone or video. To attend, enter meeting i.d. 933 5275 7315.

The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for April 9 has been canceled.

Other public meetings

▪ PenMet Parks Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, by phone or video,. The regular meeting will be preceeded by a study session beginning at 5 p.m. To attend, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 820 8085 0479. When prompted, enter the password: 4141223240. Via Zoom: meeting ID: 820 8085 0479 Password: PenMet0406. Sign in for both meetings will be the same.

Citizen Comments can be emailed to admin@penmetparks.org by April 5th at 5:00 PM and will be read at the Regular Meeting.