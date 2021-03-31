Sheriff’s log: Guy picked a bad time to troll his ex with text

Badly timed text in Longbranch

Deputies were called to a residence in Longbranch for a court order violation on March 19. In the two days prior, the suspect violated the order several times by calling the victim and showing up at her house in the 18700 block of Erickson Road SW. While the deputies were with the victim, the suspect started texting her. The deputies went to the suspect’s location and arrested him.

Car vs. electric bike

A deputy was dispatched March 23 to a traffic collision involving a car and a custom electric bicycle in the 5000 block of Hunt St NW, Gig Harbor. The bicycle rider, who had his two young daughters with him, told the deputy that the driver of the car went into the oncoming lane to pass him. When traffic came from the other direction, the car had to swerve back into the lane and struck the bicyclist. The driver of the car blamed the bicyclist. There were no injuries. The deputy took pictures of the damage. There were no traffic cameras to capture the collision.

Odd burglary in Purdy

An employee at an insurance office in Purdy called 911 on March 23 to report that someone had broken into the office overnight. The suspect broke the front window to get inside. the office in the 14000 bock of Purdy Dr NW. There didn’t appear to be any other damage inside the building, and nothing was missing. The responding deputy believes that someone may have used the office as a place to sleep due to the cold overnight temperatures.