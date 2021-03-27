Roundabout project will disrupt traffic in downtown Gig Harbor for most of the summer

City of Gig Harbor

A major street project on Stinson Avenue will disrupt traffic in downtown Gig Harbor for most of the spring and summer, the city announced this week.

Contractors will build a roundabout at Stinson Avenue at Rosedale Street and repave Stinson Avenue between Rosedale and Grandview Street. Work was to begin Monday, March 29.

For the first month, traffic on Stinson will be downhill (Northbound) only. Uphill traffic from downtown will be routed to Skansie Avenue and Pioneer Way. The closure will occur between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers can expect “significant delays in the downtown Gig Harbor corridor,” the city said Friday. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

The roundabout is expected to improve traffic flow at the intersection, which has been a major bottleneck. In addition, crews will make pedestrian improvements along Stinson which will make walking along the roadway safer.

The project was a source of controversy last year, when the City Council vacillated between a roundabout and stoplights at the intersection. After considerable debate at a meeting Jan. 13, 2020, the council voted 4-3 for a roundabout.