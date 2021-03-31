Bar fight leads to DUI arrest; Couple found in stolen car, profess innocence

Stock photo Getty Images

Bar fight and DUI arrest

Police were dispatched on March 28 to a sports bar in the 5100 block of Point Fosdick Dr. in Gig Harbor for a reported bar fight. Upon arriving, police say they observed a vehicle exiting the parking lot that matched the description of the patron’s vehicle involved in the fight. Police pulled the vehicle over and questioned the two occupants, a man and a woman. The man denied any physical fight had occurred. Police say the woman, who was driving, appeared to be intoxicated. She was arrested after failing a sobriety test. The driver was transported to the Gig Harbor Police Station and issued a criminal traffic summons.

Recovery of a stolen car

Police were patrolling on March 29 on Stinson Ave in Gig Harbor when they observed a vehicle that a registration check confirmed had been stolen. After initially losing track of the vehicle, police say they discovered it in a Safeway parking lot. Police say they observed a man and a woman walking away from the vehicle. When questioned, the man said he had not stolen the car and that it had been another man.

A witness in front of the Safeway also told of seeing another man leave the car.

The man still present was placed under arrest for probable cause of possessing a stolen vehicle. The other male occupant was not found.