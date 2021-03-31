Chimney fire and an elevator rescue at hospital lead Gig Harbor fire alarms

Stock photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports March 19 - 25

Total Reports: 110

Fire: 2

EMS/Rescue: 88

Other: 20

March 20: Chimney Fire — A report of a smoke alarm activation and a chimney glowing with red embers in the 10300 block of 38th Avenue Ct NW was received around 11:00 p.m. Firefighters arrived to no visible fire and used a thermal imaging camera to confirm no abnormal activity in the fireplace or chimney chute. No smoke and heat were found on the roof or in the attic space. A 5-gas monitor was used to check the air inside the residence and no hazards were found.

March 22: Elevator Rescue — A report of a stalled elevator with a passenger at St. Anthony Hospital was received around 7:00 a.m. Firefighters met with hospital security upon arrival and made contact with the person in the elevator. Firefighters were able to move the elevator to the ground floor and manually open the elevator doors to allow the occupant to exit. The scene was turned over to the elevator technician and building engineer.

March 23: Car vs. bicycle — Around 4:30 p.m., a report was received of a motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle with a trailer in the 5100 block of Hunt Street. Upon arrival, crews made contact with the bicyclist, who declined an evaluation by medics. The scene was turned over to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.

March 24: Unauthorized trash fire — A burn complaint was received around 2:00 p.m. Upon arrival in the 3800 block of 130th Street Ct NW, firefighters found a smoldering trash fire and made contact with an occupant on the property. The occupant was asked to extinguish the fire and was advised of the residential burning regulations. Information on burning rules and regulations can be found at www.GigHarborFire.org.

March 24: Passenger vehicle fire — Around 9:00 p.m. a report of a vehicle fire on Highway 16 was received. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved vehicle fire on the shoulder of the highway. Crews extinguished the fire. The vehicle was confirmed as unoccupied, as the driver was able to get out of the vehicle prior to crews arriving. The Pierce County Fire Marshal was contacted and the scene was turned over to the Washington State Patrol.