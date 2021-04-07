Sheriff’s log: Scam artist targets rental listings on Zillow and Craiglist

Pressure washer stolen in Purdy

A homeowner reported on March 28 that someone stole his pressure washer from his carport in the 6400 block of 154th St NW, Purdy. The responding deputy did not find any evidence at the scene. The victim provided the name of a possible suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fraudulent rental listing

On March 26, a landlord listed a home for rent for $2,600 on Zillow and Craigslist. Two days later, she received an email from Craigslist notifying her that there was a second listing for the address in the 7600 block of 29th St NW, and the person who listed the rental was asking for a $1,500 deposit to hold it. The landlord pulled her listing and informed Zillow and Craigslist of the fraudulent listing.

Drugs found at Arletta work site

Workers at a construction site found a bag on the back side of the property in the 4100 block of 89th Ave Ct NW. When they opened it, they discovered what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia. A deputy arrived and searched the bag. He found several broken glass pipes, a propane bottle and a clear baggie containing 5.3 grams of meth. There was nothing in the bag to indicate ownership. The meth was booked into property and will be destroyed.

Man hit by car near Vaughn

A driver partially blinded by oncoming headlights struck and injured an 18-year-old man standing the on Wright Bliss Road NW about 11:25 p.m. March 30. The man had gotten out of his vehicle to check on an illegally parked car by the roadside. The 44-year-old woman driver told deputies she didn’t see the man standing in the road because of the glare of oncoming headlights. Both parties were transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries.