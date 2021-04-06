Public Meetings for April 8-15

Gig Harbor Civic Center

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial (253) 215-8782 and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.Dial

▪ Lodging and Tax Advisory Committee, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 933 5275 7315.

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 930 3885 1602.

▪ City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 932 1605 6382.

▪ Public Works Committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 952 5296 3455.

▪ Arts Commission, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 936 7410 1164

▪ Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m., Thursdaym April 15, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 938 8375 2086.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 959 3552 8225.

Other public meetings

Peninsula School Board Study Session, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 by telephone, video, or limited seating in person in the Community Room at Pioneer Elementary School, 8502 Skansie Ave. Guests will be asked to wear face covering and fill out a health information form. To attend by live-stream video, go to www.