Public Meetings for April 15-22

Gig Harbor Civic Center Gateway Staff

City of Gig Harbor

As a coronavirus prevention measure, the Gig Harbor Civic Center is closed to the public until further notice. City offices are still conducting business and may be reached by telephone or email.

All meetings listed below will be held remotely. Recordings will be available on the city website. To join a meeting by telephone, dial the listed number and, when prompted, enter the access code. For agendas, visit www.cityofgigharbor.net

To stream video online, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting i.d.

For all meetings, dial (253) 215-8782

▪ Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 938 8375 2086.

▪ Planning Commission, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 959 3552 8225.

▪ Hearing Examiner, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 929 6702 3528.

▪ City Council Special Meeting, Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 932 1605 6382.

▪ Civil Service Commission Special Meeting, 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. Meeting i.d. to be announced.

▪ Design Review Board, 5 p.m., Thursday, April 22, by phone or video. To attend, enter i.d. 998 0695 0213

Other public meetings

▪ PenMet Park Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, by phone or Zoom video. To attend, dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter 885 6435 8715. When prompted, enter the password: 6995603234. Via Zoom: Meeting ID: 885 6435 8715. Password: PenMet0420.