Sheriff’s log: P.O. Box keys taken in Lakebay Post Office burglary

Stock photo Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Break-in at Lakebay Post Office

A Post Office employee reported that surveillance cameras caught a suspect breaking into the Lakebay Post Office about 3:30 a.m. on April 3. The video shows the suspect being dropped off behind the building at 1302 Key Peninsula Hwy NW. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. He spray-painted the lens on the camera behind the building and then walked around to the unlocked lobby door. Once inside, he spray-painted the lens on the interior camera and broke into the back offices using a prybar. He rifled through desks and stole a small cabinet that contained keys to post office boxes. Investigators took photos and gathered evidence.

Credit card identity theft

A man who lives in 5600 block of W. Old Stump Dr NW, Gig Harbor, reported on April 5 that he received a call from a debt collector who had been contracted to collect a $32,628 credit card balance on which he had defaulted. The man explained that he didn’t open the account. According to the collection agency, the mailing address on file for the card is in Texas.

Car prowl at Cushman trailhead

A man parked his car about 7 a.m. on April 4, at the Cushman trailhead in the 1400 block of 34th St. Ct. NW, Gig Harbor and then went on a 30-minute walk. When he returned, he discovered that his rear window was broken. He said he doesn’t leave valuables in his car; therefore, nothing was missing.

Instead of X-Box, a rock in a box

On April 2, a man purchased a new X-Box on the OfferUp app. He used Apple Pay to send the seller $550. Three days later, the man received a package at his home in the 14500 block of 113th St NW, Gig Harbor, but instead of an X-Box, the package contained a rock and a cigar. The victim notified OfferUp and the seller’s account was suspended. The victim has been unable to reach the seller by phone.