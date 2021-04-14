School bus has a fender-bender, and carbon monoxide monitor sounds timely alarm

Stock Photo Getty Images

Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Reports April 4-11

Total Reports: 126

Fire: 1

EMS/Rescue: 102

Other: 23

April 6: Minor school bus accident — A report of a motor vehicle accident involving an empty school bus was received around 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Rosedale Street. The car had minor damage to the passenger rear side of the vehicle and the front passenger window was broken with no air bag deployment. The passengers were evaluated on scene and there was no need to transport to the hospital.

April 6: Carbon Monoxide Incident — A report of a possible carbon monoxide incident was received around 12:55 a.m. in the 1300 block of Kamus Way. The homeowner was outside stating the propane boiler had been serviced earlier and when it was turned on the CO alarm went off. Firfeighters found normal CO levels on the first floor but reported the gas monitor alarmed in a room above the garage. When the boiler was shut off and windows were opened the CO levels in the room came down to normal limits. The homeowner will keep the system off till it can be fixed.

April 4: Boat fire — A report of a boat fire in the 3900 block of Harborview Drive was received around 11:44 a.m. The owner and a bystander were able to control the fire with extinguishers before firefighters arrived. The source of the fire appears to have been behind the boat’s electrical panel in the area of its shore power connection. Responders confirmed no fuel was spilled into the harbor during this incident.